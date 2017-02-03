Junior Achievement cites 3 local leaders at annual fundraiser gala
Randall Frost, Paul Maney and Jim Mathis were honorees during the Junior Achievement Northeast Georgia Business Hall of Fame Gala at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The event was held to recognize and celebrate local business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists who have stood up for their communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC