Investigators learn science behind sexual assault trauma
Freeman, a licensed professional counselor and community educator for Rape Response in Gainesville, delivers as many as four trainings per month for investigators on memory formation during traumatic situations. "Traditionally, interviews are all about retrieving memory as if it was formed under normal circumstances with logical information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Tracysweatman65
|22
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Feb 23
|JOE Dirt
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC