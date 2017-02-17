Humane Society fundraiser combines pa...

Humane Society fundraiser combines paintings, patrons and puppies

Avien Gober, left, and Lizzy Higgins pet Sun the puppy at Art with Heart, an annual fundraiser for the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, at the Chattahoochee Country Club Saturday night in Gainesville. Gober and Higgins are both employed by the animal shelter, which received 350 pieces of donated art for the auction.

