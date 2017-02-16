Hockaday named GOAL winner for Lanier Tech

Lanier Technical College student Lauren Hockaday was named the college's winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership on Jan. 24 at Gainesville Civic Center. Lauren Hockaday, a firefighter/EMSP student at Lanier Technical College from White County, was named the college's winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership on Jan. 24 at Gainesville Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.