Hockaday named GOAL winner for Lanier Tech
Lanier Technical College student Lauren Hockaday was named the college's winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership on Jan. 24 at Gainesville Civic Center. Lauren Hockaday, a firefighter/EMSP student at Lanier Technical College from White County, was named the college's winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership on Jan. 24 at Gainesville Civic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan '17
|Not elena
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC