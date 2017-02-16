Hispanic community on alert after immigration sweeps

Fear and distrust have returned to the Hispanic community following a sweep against undocumented immigrants that netted at least 13 arrests in Gainesville over the past few days. The arrests coincided with a broader crackdown across the country carried out by Immigration, Customs and Enforcement offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Antonio in which more than 680 immigrants without papers were detained, according to multiple news outlets.

