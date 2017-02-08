Hall Elections Board member charged w...

Hall Elections Board member charged with shoplifting boxers from Wal-Mart

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Tommy Sandoval, a Hall County Elections Board member who has been an officer in the Hall County Republican Party, has been charged with shoplifting two pairs of men's boxer briefs from Wal-Mart in Gainesville. The alleged theft took place Jan. 29 at the store at 400 Shallowford Road, according to a Gainesville police incident report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Feb 6 Mason Dixon 21
Pawn Dr. Feb 3 WhatWhat 1
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan 29 TBS 30
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec '16 Wdab 10
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC