Hall Elections Board member charged with shoplifting boxers from Wal-Mart
Tommy Sandoval, a Hall County Elections Board member who has been an officer in the Hall County Republican Party, has been charged with shoplifting two pairs of men's boxer briefs from Wal-Mart in Gainesville. The alleged theft took place Jan. 29 at the store at 400 Shallowford Road, according to a Gainesville police incident report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC