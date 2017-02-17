Hall Elections Board member accused of stealing boxers resigns position
Tommy Sandoval, who has also been an officer in the Hall County GOP, has been charged with shoplifting two pairs of men's boxer briefs from the 400 Shallowford Road store in Gainesville. Debra Pilgrim, chairwoman of the Hall County GOP, said Sandoval's term as a district vice chair is set to end March 18, and he won't continue with the group beyond that date.
