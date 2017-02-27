Hall brewery stands to gain from state law allowing sales, not just samples with tours
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday The state Senate voted to allow breweries to sell their wares straight from the source Feb. 2, so things are looking good for Left Nut Brewing Co., located at 2100 Atlanta Highway in Gainesville. The law in question, Senate Bill 85, will now go to the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Tracysweatman65
|22
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Feb 23
|JOE Dirt
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC