Group to host free HIV/AIDS fair Satu...

Group to host free HIV/AIDS fair Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Times

In honor of Black History Month and National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Avita Community Partners of Gainesville will host a free HIV health and wellness fair for the people of Hall County on Saturday. All afternoon, volunteers will be offering a place for discreet and anonymous HIV/AIDS testing, HIV/AIDS educational material, free blood pressure readings, glucose readings and cholesterol testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Fri The Mom 13
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Feb 23 JOE Dirt 1
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Feb 14 Corinal 920
News Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory... Feb 12 craigd3000 1
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Feb 6 Mason Dixon 21
Pawn Dr. Feb 3 WhatWhat 1
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan 29 TBS 30
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC