Group to host free HIV/AIDS fair Saturday
In honor of Black History Month and National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Avita Community Partners of Gainesville will host a free HIV health and wellness fair for the people of Hall County on Saturday. All afternoon, volunteers will be offering a place for discreet and anonymous HIV/AIDS testing, HIV/AIDS educational material, free blood pressure readings, glucose readings and cholesterol testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Fri
|The Mom
|13
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Feb 23
|JOE Dirt
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC