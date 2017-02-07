Groundbreaking held for three new Habitat for Humanity homes
Meoshea Columbus and children Julius, 10, and Kennedy, 2, get a look at the lot for their new home Monday afternoon at Copper Glen subdivision during the Habitat for Humanity of Hall County groundbreaking ceremony on three new Habitat homes in the subdivision. But the dream got closer as they stood on top of a hill Monday evening, pitching dirt on empty lots that will soon feature modest but sturdy homes in Habitat for Humanity's Copper Glen subdivision.
