Geoffrey Johnson honored guest at March 4 Quinlan art auction
His works also are widely collected privately and in corporate collections such as Coca-Cola, Turner Broadcasting, BellSouth and Wells Fargo. The Greensboro, N.C., native will be welcomed back to Northeast Georgia as the featured guest of honor at the 2017 Quinlan Visual Arts Center Fine Art Auction Gala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|12 hr
|JOE Dirt
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Joy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC