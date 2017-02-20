Gas station in Georgia to stop selling Sam Adams in support of Falcons

An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump made multiple misstatements about his executive order temporarily banning refugees and some other foreigners from traveling to the United States An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump made multiple misstatements about his executive order temporarily banning refugees and some other foreigners from traveling to the United States While President Trump's travel ban has sparked protests around the country, it is being applauded by many of his supporters who voted for him because of his proposal to ban Muslims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.