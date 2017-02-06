Gainesville's Ashley Bell sworn in as special assistant to US secretary of state
Gainesville attorney Ashley Bell was sworn in Monday as a special assistant to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. He will be working as part of the department's bureau of public affairs to make sure President Donald Trump's vision for America's place in the world is communicated clearly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC