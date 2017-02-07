Gainesville man charged in killing of...

Gainesville man charged in killing of visiting Montana man

20 hrs ago

Media outlets reported that 43-year-old Bryan Overseth of Bigfork, Mont., was shot and killed along a Holly Springs subdivision road on Jan. 21. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Jay Baker says authorities initially arrested 34-year-old Robert Gialenios, of Gainesville, on charges of loitering, prowling and stalking.

