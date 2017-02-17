Gainesville airport could get runway, terminal upgrades
Runway and terminal upgrades at the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport are expected to move forward when Gainesville City Council addresses funding of those projects at its meeting Tuesday. City Council is poised to approve a resolution that would commit the city to its share of a 50 percent local match to a $500,000 federal grant to upgrade its almost 75-year-old airport terminal building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan '17
|Not elena
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC