Gainesville airport could get runway,...

Gainesville airport could get runway, terminal upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Times

Runway and terminal upgrades at the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport are expected to move forward when Gainesville City Council addresses funding of those projects at its meeting Tuesday. City Council is poised to approve a resolution that would commit the city to its share of a 50 percent local match to a $500,000 federal grant to upgrade its almost 75-year-old airport terminal building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Feb 14 Corinal 920
News Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory... Feb 12 craigd3000 1
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Feb 6 Mason Dixon 21
Pawn Dr. Feb 3 WhatWhat 1
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan 29 TBS 30
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan '17 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan '17 Not elena 4
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC