Gainesville adds property to new housing development on Atlanta Street
In time for Thursday's 11 a.m. groundbreaking of the Walton Summit development at the former Green Hunter Homes on Atlanta Street, Gainesville officials transferred previously abandoned land to the project. City Council approved the transfer of a section of Atlanta Street to the Gainesville Housing Authority that will add to the size of the new development, which will include 252 subsidized and market-rate units.
