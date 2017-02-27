Gainesville, 6 Hall high schools achieve state honors for AP testing
Gainesville High School placed in four of six Advanced Placement Honor School categories, and all six Hall County high schools made the grade in at least one category, the Georgia Department of Education reported Monday. Local school officials embraced the results as validating their plan to increase participation in rigorous coursework by a diverse student population.
