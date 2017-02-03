Former hospital leader is new director for Randy and Friends
Former Clayton General Hospital Chief Operating Officer Dennis Scheidt is the new director of Randy and Friends, a nonprofit organization that assists young adults with mental and physical disabilities in Gainesville. The Cumming man was close to retirement from his job as the chief operating officer of Clayton General Hospital and saw an open position for the director of Randy and Friends, a nonprofit organization that assists young adults with mental and physical disabilities in Gainesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pawn Dr.
|10 hr
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC