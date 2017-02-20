Expert to share passion for flowers Feb. 7 in Gainesville

Native azaleas flourish throughout Hall County, and Charles Andrews has roamed the hills and valleys of Georgia for 35 years with his notebook, jeweler's loupe and camera in hand to search and identify them all. Now, Andrews will share his experiences and passion for those flowers at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Redbud Project meeting of Georgia Native Plant Society.

