Exhibit shows art of printmaking
Kassandra Thomas designed the monotype print "Goodbye My Darling" as part of the "Printmaking at Brenau" exhibit at Brenau University in Gainesville. Printmaking is the design and production of prints by an artist, who achieve such a look through various techniques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|15 hr
|JOE Dirt
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Joy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC