Duluth man proposes to Dawsonville gi...

Duluth man proposes to Dawsonville girlfriend in two newspapers

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Kevin Wieting and Jancie Hatcher walk through Veterans Memorial Park Saturday in Dawsonville. Wieting proposed to Hatcher via classified ads in The Times in Gainesville and the Dawson County News in Dawsonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) 14 hr Corinal 920
News Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory... Feb 12 craigd3000 1
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Feb 6 Mason Dixon 21
Pawn Dr. Feb 3 WhatWhat 1
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan 29 TBS 30
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan '17 Not elena 4
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,902 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC