Courtroom help for foster kids in need of volunteers
The Gainesville organization providing the "eyes and ears of the court" in foster care cases are in serious need of volunteers, executive director Janet Walden said Friday. Walden, who leads the Hall-Dawson Court-Appointed Special Advocates, said the nonprofit on Washington Street needs 58 volunteers to support the number of kids in foster care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC