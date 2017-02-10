Courtroom help for foster kids in nee...

Courtroom help for foster kids in need of volunteers

7 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The Gainesville organization providing the "eyes and ears of the court" in foster care cases are in serious need of volunteers, executive director Janet Walden said Friday. Walden, who leads the Hall-Dawson Court-Appointed Special Advocates, said the nonprofit on Washington Street needs 58 volunteers to support the number of kids in foster care.

