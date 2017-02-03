Couples reconnect at ONE Marriage

Instead of having a romantic dinner with your husband and wife, why not try something different for Valentine's Day? For the entire weekend, Free Chapel will offer couples the opportunity to reconnect and invest in their marriage with the ONE Marriage Conference. Hosted by Jentezen and Cherise Franklin, ONE Marriage Conference will be Feb. 10-12 at the church's Gainesville campus at 3001 McEver Road.

