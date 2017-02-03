Couples reconnect at ONE Marriage
Instead of having a romantic dinner with your husband and wife, why not try something different for Valentine's Day? For the entire weekend, Free Chapel will offer couples the opportunity to reconnect and invest in their marriage with the ONE Marriage Conference. Hosted by Jentezen and Cherise Franklin, ONE Marriage Conference will be Feb. 10-12 at the church's Gainesville campus at 3001 McEver Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pawn Dr.
|Fri
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC