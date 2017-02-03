Collins named subcommittee chairman
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, has been named chairman of the Subcommittee on Rules and Organization of the House, which is part of the Committee on Rules. The subcommittee is responsible for managing legislation related to House procedures and relationships between the House and Senate, as well as between Congress and the judiciary branch, according to a news release from Collins' office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pawn Dr.
|Fri
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC