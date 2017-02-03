Bill introduced giving property tax r...

Bill introduced giving property tax relief for disabled veterans

19 hrs ago

A Georgia General Assembly bill named after Hall County Marine veteran Russell Rego, who unsuccessfully sought a tax break in Hall County, would allow qualified disabled veterans to file for a three-year retroactive reimbursement of the Disabled Veteran Homestead Tax Exemption. The Russell D. Rego USMC Act, named after a Hall County Marine veteran who unsuccessfully sought a tax break in Hall County, would allow qualified disabled veterans to file for a three-year retroactive reimbursement of the Disabled Veteran Homestead Tax Exemption.

