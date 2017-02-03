Area Mexicans sending less money home since Trump took office
Cashier Olga Yanitza helps a customer send a MoneyGram on Thursday afternoon at Carrillo's 2 in Gainesville. The owners of Carrillo's 2 have noticed a slowdown in money transfers, and the transfers being made are for lesser amounts than what they're accustomed to seeing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pawn Dr.
|Fri
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC