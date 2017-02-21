Another hotel coming to Gainesville
Details are sparse, but one thing appears to be clear - plans are in the works to build a Hilton Brand hotel in Gainesville. News of the coming hotel first surfaced at a Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting this week and was repeated by Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan during his presentation Thursday at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce meeting.
