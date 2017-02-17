Annual business expo draws about 60 vendors

Hillary Truelove holds her pooch Rayna Thursday afternoon at the Gainesville Civic Center as she operates the Holly's Bed & Biscuit Inn booth during the annual Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. And attention is just what Truelove and her business, Holly's Bed and Biscuit Inn off Forrester Road in North Hall, were seeking as one some 60 vendors attending Thursday's Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Expo, which drew almost 1,000 people.

