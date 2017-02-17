Annual business expo draws about 60 vendors
Hillary Truelove holds her pooch Rayna Thursday afternoon at the Gainesville Civic Center as she operates the Holly's Bed & Biscuit Inn booth during the annual Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. And attention is just what Truelove and her business, Holly's Bed and Biscuit Inn off Forrester Road in North Hall, were seeking as one some 60 vendors attending Thursday's Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Expo, which drew almost 1,000 people.
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan '17
|Not elena
|4
