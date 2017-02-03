Anatomy of a marble plant's move: - All options' considered in Mincey future operations

Mincey President and CEO Donna Mincey announces her company's relocation plans during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce meeting Jan. 26 at the Gainesville Civic Center. For many, the Jan. 26 announcement may have come as a sudden surprise, but Mincey Marble's decision to move its operations away from its 40-year base was hardly one made overnight or in a vacuum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.