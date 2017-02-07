30 applicants seek Gainesville superi...

30 applicants seek Gainesville superintendent job

Gainesville school officials will be taking a closer look in the coming days at 30 applicants who want to be the district's next superintendent. A search consultant told school board members that the pool of applicants includes superintendents, central office administrators, assistant superintendents and principals, board Chairman Brett Mercer said at a work session Monday.

