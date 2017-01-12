'We're having 4:' Banks County couple expect quadruplets in historic delivery at medical center
Like many couples starting their marriage, Justin and Julie Davidson dreamed of having children someday and seeing them romp through their happy home. An ultrasound and other tests at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville this summer confirmed instead that an instant family - as in four daughters - were on the way for the Banks County couple.
