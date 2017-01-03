Wanda Wilson
Wanda Richey Wilson passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
