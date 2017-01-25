Trump Paints Grim Picture of Nation's Schools in Inaugural Speech
In his first speech to the nation as president, the newly inaugurated Donald Trump painted a dark picture of an America that has left struggling middle-class families behind, including a public school system that spends big while getting poor results for students. "Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves," Trump said in his Jan. 20 address from the rostrum on the west side of the U.S. Capitol.
