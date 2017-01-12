Traffic-relieving project at UNG cros...

Traffic-relieving project at UNG crossing in Oakwood set to start Jan. 30

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Times

An extension of a turn lane at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus and Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood - one of South Hall's busiest intersections - is set to begin Jan. 30 and finish March 30. The $200,000 Georgia Department of Transportation project calls for extending the right-turn lane on Mathis Drive so that traffic headed toward Mundy Mill won't overlap regardless of which direction it's headed. The work is expected to help ease traffic at the busy intersection, which is also a shopping hub, including Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates 6 min Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec '16 Peaches 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Dec '16 Michael Holmes 135
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Nov '16 Nubian brother 29
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC