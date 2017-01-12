Traffic-relieving project at UNG crossing in Oakwood set to start Jan. 30

An extension of a turn lane at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus and Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood - one of South Hall's busiest intersections - is set to begin Jan. 30 and finish March 30. The $200,000 Georgia Department of Transportation project calls for extending the right-turn lane on Mathis Drive so that traffic headed toward Mundy Mill won't overlap regardless of which direction it's headed. The work is expected to help ease traffic at the busy intersection, which is also a shopping hub, including Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores.

