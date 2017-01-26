Tractor dealer opening in old car dealership building
Ag-Pro, which is a John Deere dealer, will be moving into a Browns Bridge Road building that was once part of Carriage Kia and before that was a Carriage Mitsubishi dealership. Luke Clark, general manager of the Gainesville Ag-Pro location, said the Boston, Ga.-based company will be up to 47 locations by March.
