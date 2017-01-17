Tolar Provides Custom Art Glass for City of Gainesville Bus Shelter Art Project
Tolar Manufacturing Company recently announced it has supplied custom art glass panels for 15 bus shelters that the company previous built for the City of Gainesville, Georgia. The Bus Shelter Art Project is a partnership between the City, Vision 2030 of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, and Quinlan Visual Arts Center and was funded with a U.S. Section 5307 capital grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC