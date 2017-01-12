This 4-Year-Old Has Read Over 1,000 Books And Just Became Library Of Congress' "Librarian For A Day" The four-year-old wunderkind has read over 1,000 books -- an achievement that has earned her the honor of becoming the first ever "Librarian for the Day" at the Library of Congress. "It was fun to have 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana of Gainesville, GA as 'Librarian For The Day'," tweeted Dr. Carla Hayden , the first African-American and first woman to serve as head of the Library of Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.