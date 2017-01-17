State offers incentive to STEM students

As students at all grade levels prepare to showcase their STEM prowess at a competition Jan 31 and Feb. 1 at the North Hall Community Center, state officials are doing their part to induce more students to choose a field of study in science, technology, engineering and math. This week, the Georgia Student Finance Commission announced a plan that will boost the grade point average by 0.5 to HOPE scholarship students pursuing rigorous STEM courses typically offered during the first two years of college.

