State Bill would allow direct beer sales from breweries to patrons

In a potential boon for Gainesville-based Left Nut Brewing Company, a bill proposed in the state Senate would allow craft breweries and brew pubs to sell beer directly to patrons for the first time, ending regulations that required them to distribute through wholesalers. "We are very hopeful that this new bill will make its way through our state's legal process and be enacted to change the current, very restrictive laws we have to contend with," LNB founder Pap Datta said.

