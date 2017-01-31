State Bill would allow direct beer sales from breweries to patrons
In a potential boon for Gainesville-based Left Nut Brewing Company, a bill proposed in the state Senate would allow craft breweries and brew pubs to sell beer directly to patrons for the first time, ending regulations that required them to distribute through wholesalers. "We are very hopeful that this new bill will make its way through our state's legal process and be enacted to change the current, very restrictive laws we have to contend with," LNB founder Pap Datta said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC