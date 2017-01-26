Snow flurries possible in mountains Sunday night
The National Weather Service forecast calls for snow showers after dusk in Lumpkin, White and possibly Habersham and counties to the north. Precipitation is expected to be light, with a dusting up to a half inch of snow possible in some areas.
