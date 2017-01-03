Schedule set for full week of King Day events in Gainesville

Gainesville has a full week of events scheduled to celebrate the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. leading up to the King Day holiday Jan. 16. A weeklong series of community events, workshops and spiritual congregation kicks off Monday in the lead up to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and annual peace march Jan. 16. "Our theme this year focuses on Dr. King's vision of the 'Poor People's Campaign,'" said Rose Johnson, executive director of the Newtown Florist Club, Gainesville's oldest civil rights organization. King's message of economic equality is sometimes forgotten in the quest for racial equality.

