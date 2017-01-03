Sandy Springs artist Clara Blalock ad...

Sandy Springs artist Clara Blalock adds abstract artwork to Winter Exhibition at Quinlan

Clara Blalock's abstract paintings are on display until Feb. 20 at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center in Gainesville as part of its Winter Exhibitions. Having the desire to paint all her life, Clara Blalock is living the dream in her studio at her Sandy Springs home.

