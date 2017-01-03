Sandy Springs artist Clara Blalock adds abstract artwork to Winter Exhibition at Quinlan
Clara Blalock's abstract paintings are on display until Feb. 20 at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center in Gainesville as part of its Winter Exhibitions. Having the desire to paint all her life, Clara Blalock is living the dream in her studio at her Sandy Springs home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 2
|Meadowm1
|918
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC