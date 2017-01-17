'Rick' Murphy
Richard "Rick" Anthony Murphy, 60, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Rick was born February 26, 1956, in Gainesville, the son of the late Perry Lamar Murphy, Sr. He was the Chief of Police for Hoschton Police Department for 10 plus years and was the Recreational Director in Hoschton.
