Poverty efforts are at focus of local King Day celebration
Rose Johnson, left, executive director of the Newtown Florist Club, and Frank Medina, pastor of Restoration Community Church in Gainesville, lead a discussion on poverty in Hall County on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Sat
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC