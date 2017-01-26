Ports leader: Savannah port poised for exponential growth
Clifford Pyron, chief commercial officer for the Georgia Ports Authority, gives a presentation at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's board of directors meeting Thursday at the Gainesville Civic Center. The Savannah port - already the fourth-busiest in the United States - is poised for exponential growth that should spur more economic development in Hall County and the rest of the state, a ports leader told Hall County business leaders Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC