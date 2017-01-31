Partnership possible between Northeast Georgia Health System, Habersham Medical

A non-binding letter of intent was made public Tuesday between Habersham Medical and the Gainesville-based health system for a possible agreement on shared resources and services. with the Habersham County Hospital Authority and Habersham County Commission for the past several years about the strategic direction and future of Habersham Medical Center, and we are very pleased that those discussions have ultimately concluded with this letter of intent," said Northeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Carol Burrell in a news release.

