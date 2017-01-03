Northeast Ga. History Center to focus on Appalachian music Jan. 8
Music celebrating the Appalachian culture and an inauguration hailing the new commander in chief will be the focus of the Northeast Georgia History Center in January. The agency geared toward preserving and sharing the history of Northeast Georgia will feature the two topics during its monthly family day and forum.
