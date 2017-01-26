Missionaries to share tales during world conference at First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville
Missionaries from around the world will share their experiences Hall County residents during the World Mission Conference at First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville. The three-day annual conference will begin with a dinner and program from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 3 at 800 S. Enota Drive NE in Gainesville.
