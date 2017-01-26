Mincey Marble moving all operations to Gainesville Business Park
Mincey President and CEO Donna Mincey announces her company's relocation plans during Thursday's Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Gainesville Civic Center. Mincey Marble is not only ditching its highly contested plans to build a new plant on Browns Bridge Road, but looking to move its entire operations to an industrial park off Calvary Church Road, miles from its current base.
