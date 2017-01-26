Low jobless rate makes Gainesville a top small city on national list
Metro Gainesville continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state despite rising one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.2 percent in December, according to the Georgia Department of Labor. And the steady local economy is the biggest reason that Gainesville was named the 10th best small city for jobs and income growth in 2016 by the Milken Institute.
